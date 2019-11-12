On November 2, a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket launched from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying with it a series of sample composite materials produced by Automobili Lamborghini.

The launch is part of a testing campaign sponsored by the ISS US National Laboratory and overseen by the Houston Methodist Research Institute.

The joint research on advanced carbon fibre composite materials was initiated two years ago between Automobili Lamborghini and the Houston Methodist Research Institute. Its aim is to analyse the response of five different composite materials produced by Lamborghini to the extreme stresses induced by the space environment, in view of future applications on the cars from Sant’Agata Bolognese and in the medical field.