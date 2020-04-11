Lamborghini has become the latest car manufacturer to retool its factory in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian luxury car manufacturer has tasked its upholstery division – which usually produces exquisite car interiors and bespoke customisation requests of the firm’s customers – to produce surgical masks.

It says that approximately 1,000 masks can be made every day, which will be donated to the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna.

Meanwhile, its carbon-fibre production plant and research and development centre have been converted to produce protective plexiglass shields. It can make about 200 per day using 3D printers on site.

Stefano Domenicali, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “During this emergency, we feel the need to make a concrete contribution. The S. Orsola-Malpighi Hospital is an institution with which we have had a collaborative relationship for years, through both professional consultancy in promoting programs to protect our workers’ health, and in research projects.

“We will win this battle together by working in union, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day.”

Lamborghini has joined a growing list of companies in the car industry retooling facilities to help fight the coronavirus. Mercedes-AMG F1 is producing breathing apparatus to help ease the strain on hospital intensive care departments in the UK, Ford has promised to produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days in America, and Seat has retooled its Martorell factory in Spain to produce ventilators that include adapted windscreen wiper motors, gearbox shafts and printed gears.