At RM-Sotheby’s Paris auction last February, two of Automobili Lamborghini’s most iconic historic cars were auctioned at record prices. The models sold by the famous auction house were a 1971 Miura SV chassis number #4840 and a 1977 Countach LP 400 chassis #1120262.

Both cars have had a troubled history, with several mechanical and aesthetic changes over the years. The brand’s top experts have recently restored them and, in the case of the Miura SV, it has also received the coveted certification issued by Lamborghini Polo Storico.

