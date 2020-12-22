This is the Lamborghini SC20, an open-top, road-legal track car with a powerful V12 engine.

It was built by the Italian firm’s motorsport division, called Squadra Corse, as a one-off at the request of a customer.

Its carbon-fibre body takes aerodynamic design features from racing Lamborghinis to optimise airflow, so the car creates downforce but also directs the airflow away from the occupants.

(Lamborghini)

Some of the design features that are incorporated include a pronounced front splitter, fins and air intakes on the bonnet from the Huracan GT3 Evo, and sculpted body sides inspired by the Essenza SCV12. The large rear wing is made from carbon-fibre and has three downforce settings.

The engine is a 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 making 759bhp and 720Nm of torque, while the gearbox is a seven-speed automatic with power routed to a four-wheel-drive system. It sits on 20-inch alloy wheels at the front and 21-inch at the rear, with Pirelli PZero Corsa tyres.

Maurizio Reggiani, chief technical officer of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “The SC20 is a combination of sophisticated engineering, Italian craftsmanship, sportiness and advanced design. It is also an example of applying our V12 engine and carbon fibre to a radical open-top vehicle that unmistakably carries the Lamborghini DNA.”

Giorgio Sanna, head of Lamborghini Motorsport, added: “The SC20 is one more technical and styling exercise that associates Squadra Corse experience with Lamborghini design, masterfully interpreted by our Centro Stile [design studio] based on the customer’s wishes, which was the focus of the project during the entire vehicle development and construction process.”