Lamborghini has recently unveiled its Urus Performante as a more focused and powerful version of its popular SUV. With 657bhp and far less weight than the standard Urus, it’s weighing into battle with some serious firepower.

But what is it going up against in its quest for performance SUV supremacy? Let’s take a look.

Aston Martin DBX707

Aston Martin’s DB707 is one of the primary rivals for the Urus, with this performance SUV bringing a whole lot of performance from its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

But Aston Martin hasn’t just thrown an uprated engine into the DBX707. It has also heavily revised its suspension, fitted a new wet-clutch gearbox and even gone for a new exhaust to ensure that this model drives as well as possible.

