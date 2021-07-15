Lamborghini has revealed the Aventador in its final form, the limited-edition, ultra-powerful Ultimae edition.

Its full name is Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae and just 350 coupe and 250 convertible models will be made.

The V12 engine under the bonnet has had its power output increased over the regular Aventador to 769bhp, while all-wheel-drive helps to deliver that performance to the road. It can go from 0-60mph in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 221mph.

The Ultimae is a combination of two existing Aventador models, utilising a tuned version of the SVJ powertrain and the S driving dynamics.

Want to read more? Visit timesmotors.com