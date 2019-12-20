Starting from Automobili Lamborghini’s historic headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Lamborghini Christmas Drive 2019 headed towards the destination of Brunico and the Plan de Corones, with the full range of Lamborghini models in convoy: Aventador SVJ, Huracán Evo, and Urus.

The experiential journey aboard ten Lamborghinis wound along the challenging and scenic mountain roads of the Alto Adige region up to the top of Plan de Corones, at 2275 meters altitude. Amid the snow-covered landscapes of the Dolomites, a Huracán EVO dominated the scene.

The expedition explored entities in Italy that believe and invest heavily in environmental sustainability: from the Sant’Agata headquarters, CO2 neutral since 2015, to Alto Adige, one of Italy’s most virtuous regions in terms of respecting the environment. The convoy went on to discover culinary delights in the AlpiNN restaurant at the top of Plan de Corones, whose cuisine is inspired by green philosophy and the 'Cook the Mountain' concept promoted by Michelin three-starred chef Norbert Niederkofler.

The journey concludes an extraordinary and important 2019: sales, turnover and profitability reached unprecedented levels in the brand’s history. In 2019, more than 8,000 cars will be delivered worldwide, compared to the 5,750 units sold in 2018. This growth was made possible thanks to Urus, with over 70 per cent of customers new to the brand.

Lamborghini is also an undisputed leader in the automotive world’s social media landscape: during the same period, Instagram followers grew from just a few million to the current 24.3 million, and the company can now boast a fan base of more than 38 million followers worldwide. Important milestones were also reached in motorsport: Lamborghini was the world’s only car manufacturer to capture, in 2018 and 2019, the double victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.