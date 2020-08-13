Lamborghini has lifted the lid on its limited-edition, track-only SCV12.

Limited to just 40 units, the Essenza is a strict track-focused car and cannot be driven on the public road. Designed by the firm’s Squadra Corse racing department, the SCV12 is loosely based on the Aventador, but incorporates far more mechanical and chassis upgrades over the standard road car.

The engine is a 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 with 819bhp – 11bhp more than the firm’s recently introduced Sian supercar. A dual-exit exhaust system features at the rear of the car, while a six-speed gearbox has been incorporated into the chassis to help with stiffness and rigidity.

Taking inspiration from Lamborghini’s racers, the Essenza features a large dual-air intake on the bonnet as well as a huge front splitter and winglets which help to cool the engine.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO and chairman of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “Essenza SCV12 represents the purest track driving experience that our brand can offer, an engineering feat that highlights the inextricable link between our cars and the asphalt of the track.

“Lamborghini is a brand constantly looking to the future and searching for new challenges, but we never forget our roots and who we are: Essenza SCV12 is the perfect combination of our unconventional spirit as a super sports car manufacturer and our true passion for motorsport.”

The Essenza SCV12 packs a steering wheel with telemetry data.

The interior is finished in plenty of Alcantara and carbon fibre, while a multifunction steering wheel displays telemetry data to the driver. Lightweight carbon fibre racing seats help to reduce the car’s overall weight even further too.

Lamborghni’s trademark hexagonal designs have been used across the car, as have ‘Y’ designs which have been a feature on other cars from the Italian manufacturer.

Each Essenza SCV12 owner will become part of an ‘exclusive club’ according to Lamborghini, which will give them special access to programs which will allow them to drive their car on circuits across the world. Purchase of a car will also include a storage service at a new hangar built at Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters.