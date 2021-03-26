Automobili Lamborghini took part for the first time in the Days of Speed on the ice of Lake Baikal, with the Lamborghini Urus Super SUV powering through extreme challenge to set the 1,000-meter record, at 114 km/h average speed from a standing start.

Piloted by the 18-time Days of Speed Russian record-holder Andrey Leontyev, the maximum recorded speed of the Urus during the record-breaking sprint was an impressive 298 km/h, despite significant warming of the ice on the world’s deepest lake. During the practice runs, the SuperSUV had even reached a maximum speed of 302 km/h. Official data registered by the FIA and the RAF (Russian Automobile Federation) will be published in April.

