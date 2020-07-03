Frank Lampard called for a "big reflection" on VAR at the end of the season after another controversial incident involving the technology in the midweek Premier League fixtures.

Tottenham were controversially denied an equaliser against Sheffield United on Thursday when Harry Kane's goal was chalked off for a dubious handball against Lucas Moura.

In a Premier League season marred by debatable calls, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, whose side lost 3-1, said he feared for the future of football if the system were not addressed.

Chelsea boss Lampard, who played under Mourinho as a player at Stamford Bridge, said the goal should have stood.

"It was certainly one where common sense could have been involved but if the rule book states something, then the handball is given," he told reporters on Friday.

"We need a big reflection at the end of the season.

"VAR has improved us in ways but there are ways to improve it and I think a collective sit-down at the end of the season with everybody -- referees, managers, players, anybody involved in football that loves the game can have an input to try and get it closer to where we want to get it to."

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti also called for a review of the rules.

"It was a really, really complicated and difficult decision," he said.

"I think the decision they have made comes from the rules that there are in place in this moment and so maybe at the end of this season we can think if it's possible to change this type of rule but in this moment it's like this and we have to respect the rules."

Chelsea's defeat at West Ham ended a run of three successive Premier League wins and means victory against struggling Watford at Stamford Bridge is vital in the race for Champions League spots.

Chelsea, in fourth spot, are just two points ahead of Manchester United and Wolves.

Lampard challenged his players to restore the mentality that underpinned the good run that preceded Wednesday's lacklustre 3-2 loss.

"Every game now is going to be tough," said Lampard.

"If we go into it with the right attitude that we approached games like Aston Villa and Manchester City, and Everton and Liverpool before the break, then I have real belief in us.

"It's about getting our mentality right, keeping freshness in the players between games and having a real desire to achieve want we want."