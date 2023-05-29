Frank Lampard took a swipe at Chelsea’s underachieving stars as the departing caretaker boss claimed standards have slipped at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard took charge of the final match of his brief second spell as Chelsea manager on Sunday when the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle.

As Chelsea’s record goalscorer, Lampard will always be held in high regard by the club’s fans, who afforded him a warm send-off at Stamford Bridge.

But Lampard knows Mauricio Pochettino, reportedly set to be confirmed as his successor imminently, faces a massive task to revitalise a squad that performed so poorly this term.

