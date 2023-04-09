Newly-installed Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard dismissed suggestions he should be fearing a trip to face Real Madrid on Wednesday after seeing his side beaten 1-0 at Wolves in his first game back at the club.

Lampard was put in charge of the Blues until the end of the season on Thursday, just over two years since his first spell as manager at Stamford Bridge ended.

Defeat at Molineux left Chelsea still languishing in 11th in the Premier League table despite spending a world record amount of over £500 million on new players in one season.

But they have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they face holders Real in the first leg in Spain.

