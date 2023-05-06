Frank Lampard insists Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has “good intentions” amid mounting criticism of the American’s troubled reign at Stamford Bridge.

Boehly has spent over £550 million ($695 million) on new signings in the 12 months since buying Chelsea from Roman Abramovich last year.

But Chelsea are enduring their worst season for decades despite that record-breaking investment.

Lampard’s side head to Bournemouth on Saturday on a woeful run of six consecutive defeats since he replaced the sacked Graham Potter.

Potter was only hired in September to replace Thomas Tuchel after the German’s shock dismissal, with Chelsea reeling one from crisis to another since then.

Another defeat at Bournemouth will leave 12th-placed Chelsea on course to record their lowest Premier League finish in 29 years.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...