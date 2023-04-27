Frank Lampard admitted angry Chelsea fans had every right to boo his team after they suffered a fifth successive defeat in a dismal 2-0 setback against Brentford on Wednesday.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s own-goal and Bryan Mbeumo’s late strike condemned Lampard to his latest demoralising loss since replacing the sacked Graham Potter.

Chelsea have failed to score in six of their last seven games and are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League.

They have not won in any competition since March 11 at Leicester, a winless run that now stands at eight games.

