Frank Lampard says he is “excited” by the challenge of Everton’s relegation battle as he prepares his team for Wednesday’s crucial Premier League fixture at fellow strugglers Burnley.

The Merseyside club are three points clear of the bottom three and four above 19th-placed Burnley, having lost five of their past six matches in the league.

Lampard took over at Goodison Park at the end of January but has so far been unable to arrest Everton’s slide, winning just two of his eight league games in charge.

