Frank Lampard described the decision not to award Everton a late penalty as “incompetence at best” as Manchester City ground out a 1-0 win at Goodison Park to move six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

City’s first league defeat since October last weekend against Tottenham has reawakened the title race with second-placed Liverpool having a game in hand on the leaders.

Pep Guardiola’s men looked set to drop points again until Phil Foden pounced to punish an error from Michael Keane eight minutes from time.

But the drama did not end there as Everton had strong claims for a penalty waived away after a VAR review for a handball by Rodri.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta