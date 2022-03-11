Everton manager Frank Lampard has played down “crisis” talk at the club even though they could be in the Premier League relegation zone by the time they kick off against Wolves on Sunday.

Monday’s 5-0 capitulation at Tottenham was Everton’s fourth defeat in five league games since the former Chelsea boss took charge but Lampard said he found it difficult to accept “instant negativity” following defeats.

Referring to reports of a “crisis” meeting, Lampard said Friday: “I had seasons as a player when we had them (player meetings) and went on to win the Champions League. I’m not showing off there, it’s just the reality.

