Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said on Tuesday “low-maintenance” goalkeeper Edouard Mendy can get even better despite keeping five consecutive clean sheets for his new side.

The Senegal stopper will face former club Rennes in Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge in a speedy reunion following his September arrival.

The Blues will be looking to extend their unbeaten start in Group E against the Bretons following their goalless draw with Sevilla and 4-0 romp in Krasnodar.

Mendy, who has displaced Kepa Arrizabalaga as Lampard’s number one, has started his career in London in style, conceding just once in his first six matches.

Lampard has been impressed by the 28-year-old’s attitude and application but believes his best is yet to come.

“I think what he’s shown so far has been very complete,” Lampard said.

