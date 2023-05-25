Frank Lampard said on Wednesday that Chelsea have to create a long-term vision for the club if the Blues are to bounce back under new ownership.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have sacked two managers during a miserable first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will finish with a record low number of points in the Premier League era and in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996.

Lampard was part of a hugely successful era for the club as a player despite the hire-and-fire culture under Roman Abramovich.

But the interim Chelsea boss believes more stability is needed with Mauricio Pochettino expected to be confirmed as the club’s new manager for next season.

