Frank Lampard will take charge of Everton for the first time when Brentford visit Goodison Park in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend while West Ham face a tricky tie against non-league Kidderminster.

Manchester United kick-off the round at home to Middlesbrough on Friday and Premier League leaders Manchester City face free-scoring Fulham, top of the Championship, the following day.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta