Frank Lampard made a winning start to his Everton reign as Brentford were beaten 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round, while non-league Kidderminster were seconds away from causing a huge upset before West Ham escaped with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Lampard was hired on Monday to replace the sacked Rafael Benitez and Everton welcomed the former England star to Goodison Park by winning for just the second time in seven games.

Back in the dug-out for the first time since being dismissed by Chelsea in January 2021, Lampard watched as Yerry Mina headed Everton’s opener in the 31st minute.

Richarlison doubled Everton’s advantage from Allan’s pass three minutes after half-time, with Brentford reducing the deficit through Ivan Toney’s 54th-minute penalty.

