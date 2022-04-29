Thomas Tuchel says Frank Lampard will always be a Chelsea “legend” despite a painful end to his managerial reign at Stamford Bridge as the German prepares to lock horns with the Everton boss.

Tuchel was hired to replace Lampard at Chelsea following his dismissal in January 2021 and the pair will meet for the first time on Sunday.

The Chelsea manager revealed on Friday that Lampard, now in the Goodison Park hotseat, sent him a good luck message when he was appointed.

Lampard was axed after a dip in form in his second season, with Tuchel using his predecessor’s squad to win the Champions League just months after his arrival.

