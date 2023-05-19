Frank Lampard tried to persuade Chelsea to sign Erling Haaland before the Manchester City star established himself as the world’s most feared striker.

Haaland can fire City to the Premier League title when the leaders host Chelsea on Sunday.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an incredible season with 52 goals in all competitions, including a record 36 in the Premier League.

Lampard got a glimpse of Haaland’s potential during his first spell in charge of Chelsea when he came up against the young Norwegian in a pre-season friendly while he was playing for RB Salzburg in 2019.

