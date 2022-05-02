Frank Lampard said Everton’s players need to match the passion of their supporters if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League after beating Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday to give their survival hopes a huge boost.

The Toffees have not fallen out of the top flight since 1954 and could face financial ruin if they do not dig themselves out of trouble.

Burnley’s run of 10 points from a possible 12 since sacking Sean Dyche has plunged Lampard’s men into the bottom three.

But they closed to within two points of both Burnley and Leeds, with a game in hand to come, thanks to a third consecutive 1-0 home win.

“The team, stadium, the fans were man-of-the match today,” said Lampard.

