Frank Lampard has urged Everton’s players and fans to stick together as his struggling side face the growing threat of relegation from the Premier League.

Lampard’s side are outside the bottom three only on goal difference ahead of Thursday’s crucial clash with Newcastle at Goodison Park.

Everton have three games in hand on third-bottom Watford but Lampard has overseen only one league win in six games since he was hired as manager.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta