Everton manager Frank Lampard has warned his players to “expect the worst” in terms of results from their relegation rivals, insisting they cannot relax despite two crucial wins.

Victory over Leicester on Sunday made it 10 points from five matches and lifted the Toffees out of the drop zone into 16th place, one point ahead of both Burnley and Leeds with a match in hand.

Everton travel to already relegated Watford on Wednesday but Lampard has stressed they cannot underestimate their opponents or consider they have already done the hard work.

“The only message is we have to go now and finish the job, which is a tough job,” the former Chelsea boss said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

