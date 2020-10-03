Chelsea coach Frank Lampard took a swipe at Jose Mourinho on Friday, insisting he will not get involved in a touchline row with Roy Hodgson because he has too much respect for the Crystal Palace boss.

Lampard had a stormy clash with Tottenham counterpart Mourinho during Chelsea’s fourth-round defeat in the League Cup on Tuesday.

The Spurs boss, infuriated by Lampard’s boisterous demeanour after Timo Werner put Chelsea ahead, was reported to have taunted him by referring to his decision to remain seated when Chelsea trailed in their draw at West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

“Frank, when you’re losing 3-0 you’re not standing up here,” Mourinho was heard telling Lampard.

But Lampard has hit back, insisting what Mourinho said to him could not be called friendly advice.

