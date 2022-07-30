Amateur fishermen are to get the chance to fish for lampuki this year, with a pilot project launched in 2021 extended for another year.

Lampuki, also known as dolphin fish, are caught using floats made of palm fronds that are laid on the water, to attract the fish.

The government will be allocating a number of floats and lines to amateur fishermen, allowing them to take part in the annual lampuki fishing season. Lampuki fishing season begins on August 15 and runs until the end of December.

Recreational fishing enthusiasts with boats registered MFS, S or Valletta will be eligible to apply.

Amateurs were for several years allowed to cast floats to catch lampuki, until authorities began clamping down on that some years back.

Fishing Minister Anton Refalo said that last year’s pilot project had been a success.

“Apart from helping those who make a living from fishing, we want to ensure that amateurs can also enjoy the lampuki season,” he said.

Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said thanked Fisheries Department workers as well as amateur fishing associations for their preparatory work ahead of the lampuki season.

Fishing for lampuki has become a contested affair in recent years, with local fishermen accusing counterparts from neighbouring Tunisia of stealing fish from their fronds.