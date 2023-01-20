Fishmongers are still selling lampuki this January after the open season was extended to the end of the month for the first time.

Together with the recent clement weather, this means the Dorado fish is still available out of season, so the popular, traditional, autumnal lampuki dishes – be it fried or in a pie – can still be prepared.

The number of hours of fishermen on the sea increased due to the fine weather - Malcolm Borg, coordinator of the Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi

The official fishing season for lampuki is from August through to the end of December, with the fish landing on everyone’s plate around September and October.

But the extension was given to compensate for lost fishing days in the usual period due to stormy weather, according to the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

The decision was taken when Malta’s request to the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean was accepted, the department said.

December marked the highest mean maximum temperature for the month in 100 years at 19.5°C. The unusually good weather that spilled into January, as well as calm waters, have also seen fishermen going out to sea more often.

More fish available

This has increased the availability of the fish, caught with the traditional kannizzata method.

The number of hours of fishermen on the sea increased due to the fine weather, said Malcolm Borg, coordinator of the Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi.

The warmer weather has also impacted fruit and vegetable production, giving rise to an increased yield for all crops, he said.

The abundance of strawberries at this time of the year was also “due to early yielding varieties”.

However, farmers fetched a higher price for their strawberries when compared to varieties when there were more on the market between April and May, he explained.

On the other hand, in other crops, high supply due to a higher yield was resulting in a drop in prices.