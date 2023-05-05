Land Rover Classic has revealed its first heritage themed special edition Defender – the Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition. The themed edition celebrates both the remarkable Spencer Wilks, Managing Director of the Rover Car Company and one of the founders of Land Rover, and the Isle of Islay, Scotland, where the Land Rover name was born, as contributors to the unrivalled legacy of Defender.

The Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition is inspired by a Series IIa Land Rover owned and used by Spencer Wilks, that now forms part of the Land Rover Classic collection, and the Hebridean island where he holidayed.

The Wilks’ Laggan Estate on Islay was used to test early prototypes and in 1947, while driving his heavily modified Rover across the rugged landscape, the estate's gamekeeper remarked that it must be a "Land Rover", thus the name was born.

Based on the same technical specification as the Classic Defender Works V8, the Islay Edition is powered by a 405hp 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Each one is comprehensively restored, re-engineered and upgraded, utilising donor vehicles from 2012-2016. Each carefully crafted and hand-assembled vehicle provides a unique proposition to discerning clients looking for a truly luxurious, comprehensively engineered, collectible classic Defender, direct from the original manufacturer.

The Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition is finished in Heritage Grey – informed by the Mid Grey paint of Wilks’ original vehicle – with a contrast roof and heavy-duty steel wheels finished in Limestone. The wheelarches are also finished in Heritage Grey for an even more refined exterior design.

Traditional Land Rover logos and badging are finished in body colour and there’s a classic-style grille, familiar from the run-out Defender Heritage Limited Edition, while rear mudflaps also feature the iconic heritage branding.

Unique to the Works V8 Islay Edition is a side graphic reading ‘GXC 639C’ – the registration of Wilks’ Series IIa – which provides a subtle nod to the vehicle that inspired this themed version of the ultimate classic Defender.

As has been the case for previous editions of Defender Works V8s, the Islay Edition features modern enhancements including LED headlights for enhanced visibility. These technical additions extend to comprehensive enhancements under the skin, which include uprated suspension and braking systems, tailored for superior on-road performance and dynamics.