The Land Rover Defender has been named 2021 World Car Design of the Year at the annual World Car Awards. It’s the third time Land Rover has claimed the coveted prize following previous wins for Range Rover Velar (2018) and Range Rover Evoque (2012) and is the latest in a number of global awards for the rugged 4x4.

New Defender remains true to the pioneering spirit that has been a Land Rover hallmark for more than 70 years and redefines adventure for the 21st century. Iconic in name, shape and capability, it is available in a choice of body designs and can be personalised with a choice of four accessory packs to help owners make more of their world.

The World Car Design of the Year prize recognises the most outstanding new car of the last 12 months and rewards vehicles demonstrating the highest standards of technical innovation and design and that push established boundaries.

