Land Rover has granted off-road vehicle specialist Bowler Motors the licence to continue building the classic Defender.

The company, which is now owned by Jaguar Land Rover under its Special Vehicle Operations division, will build ‘a new family of high-performance models’.

The first will use the Defender 110 Station Wagon body panels and Land Rover’s 567bhp supercharged V8 engine. The basis of the car will use Bowler’s rally-proven chassis made of high-strength steel.

(Land Rover)

In rendered images released today, the ‘CSP 575’ has a huge ride height and flared arches that will make it a focused off-roader, but promises to be a road car with seating for four.

Michael van der Sande, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, said: “We’re excited to announce the first major project since our acquisition of Bowler.

“The ‘CSP 575’ will combine supercharged V8 performance and four-seat practicality with Bowler’s rally raid-proven CSP platform, broadening the appeal of the brand.

“This high-performance road-going model will sit alongside Bowler’s evolving range of rally raid models, which continue to enjoy success in the world’s toughest motorsport events.”

Calum McKechnie, general manager for Bowler Motors, said: “The Bowler name has stood for innovation for 35 years. The licence agreement to produce vehicles with the classic Defender shape gives us a unique opportunity. We’re excited to combine our motorsport experience with the expertise available from Special Vehicle Operations to produce a thrilling competition-inspired Defender 110 Station Wagon for the road.”