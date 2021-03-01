Land Rover has revealed the most high-performance Defender in its line-up, boasting a supercharged V8 petrol engine.

The aptly named Defender V8 makes 518bhp and 625Nm of torque from its 5.0-litre unit, contributing to a 4.9-second 0-60mph time and a top speed of 149mph.

Available in both 90 and 110 body styles, it retains all-wheel-drive but has received a number of technical upgrades to make better use of the performance on offer.

