Land Rover has introduced a new bespoke roof tent for its latest Defender.

Built in collaboration with Autohome, the state-of-the-art tent can be put up in seconds and has been specially made for short camping trips or long stays in the outdoors.

It’s also been built to work in conjunction with the Defender’s roof rack and rails, which come fitted as standard with the Adventure Pack. It’s one of four accessory packs for the Defender, with Explorer, County and Urban packs all helping to tailor the car to different environments and needs.

The tent is bespoke to the Defender.

Joe Sinclair, Land Rover director of branded goods and licensing, said: “The New Land Rover Defender is the ideal vehicle to reach remote destinations comfortably both on and off road. This roof tent will enable Defender drivers to continue their adventure above and beyond their journey; it’s perfect for the modern-day explorer.”

When on the move the tent is stowed away and remains completely flat, but when erected it measures 2.3m long, 1.3m wide and 1.5m high. With space for two, it uses a full-size cotton mattress and also features interior LED lighting and stowage net. An extendable aluminium ladder gives access to the tent itself, and this can be stowed away in a bag within the car when not in use.

Gas struts included as part of the tent’s design help with putting it up and down, while a lightweight fibreglass shell helps to protect it when not in use.