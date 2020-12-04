The Land Rover Discovery has been on sale for more than 30 years, bridging the gap between the hardcore off-roader Defender and the premium urban-focused Range Rover.

The latest model has been given an update for 2020, bringing new technology, more efficient engines with some electrification, and subtle styling tweaks.

The cabin has been updated to introduce the firm’s fantastic Pivi Pro infotainment system, which totally overhauls the 4×4’s infotainment experience with an 11.4-inch curved screen, alongside a 12.3-inch instrument display.

Useful for families, there are 14 storage locations around the vehicle totalling almost 42 litres. Meanwhile cargo capacity is 258 litres with all seven seats in place, 1,231 litres with five seats, and 2,485 litres with two seats up. You can fold the seats through a menu in the touchscreen, too.

There are three new straight-six-cylinder engines available featuring mild-hybrid technology. All are 3.0-litre units, with one petrol making 355bhp and two diesels making 246 and 296bhp. The entry-level engine is a four-cylinder petrol with no electrification.

There are four trim levels available too, called S, SE, HSE and sporty R-Dynamic. A Commercial vehicle will also be offered, with a 2,024-litre cargo space with additional underfloor storage.

Despite bridging the gap between the off-road and urban models, the Discovery still has excellent off-roading capabilities thanks to the standard Terrain Response system, which can be upgraded to Terrain Response 2 for even better ability over difficult surfaces. Meanwhile, Land Rover says the Discovery’s towing capacity exceeds the legal maximum in every market it is sold.