Land’s End Boutique Hotel has entrusted Melita Business as its communications partner to provide tailor-made fibre-powered communications services. Mobile, internet, television, and phone services are being provided, as well as the installation of hardware such as PBX telephone system, hospitality TV’s and WiFi systems across the premises.

The newly opened Sliema-based hotel joins its sister hotels – The George Urban Boutique Hotel and Number 11 Urban Hotel – that are already being serviced by Melita Business.

Malcolm Azzopardi, General Manager of Land’s End Boutique Hotel, said: “Considering the outstanding quality of service our sister hotels are receiving from Melita Business, it was a natural step for us to have Melita Business become our communications service provider. Melita’s experience in delivering communications to the hospitality sector, combined with the cutting-edge technology solutions they provide will enable us to provide the best possible service to our guests.”

Robert Runza, Director of Business Development at Melita Limited said: “We installed dedicated infrastructure at the Land’s End hotel, providing unrivalled fibre-powered internet and a comprehensive telephone system, giving the employees the connectivity they need. The guest rooms are furnished with hospitality TVs with access to an extensive array of TV channels.”

Malcolm Briffa, Director of Business Services at Melita Limited added: “Our services are built around the specific needs of our clients. With nationwide gigabit internet and 5G and dedicated customer support, we are able to offer fast, reliable services, backed up by the level of customer service which those in the hospitality sector rightfully expect.”