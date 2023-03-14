An appeal is being filed against a Planning Authority decision to allow the building of an additional six storeys on a landmark building on Tower Road, corner with Isouard Street, Sliema.

How the additional storeys will look (FAA).

The permit was issued by the PA's Planning Commission, totally ignoring objections by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and a plethora of regulations designed to protect such heritage buildings, Flimkien Għal-Ambjent Aħjar said.

"The Isouard Street streetscape on the side of Ramel Building is protected by law and is untouched, yet the PA was ignoring the protection given under the local plans," the environmental NGO said.

The commission went so far as to claim that the project was approved by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, when just a month before the superintendence stated that the proposed development was unacceptable from a cultural heritage perspective," FAA added.

Astrid Vella, speaking on behalf of the FAA, insisted that as a Category A landmark building, the structure is protected by regulation.

Structural interventions should be limited to the replacement of deteriorated components and the removal of incompatible accretions from the facades. No additional floors or significant structures will be allowed over the existing Category A properties, she said.