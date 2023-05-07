The landmark statue of St Nicholas in Siġġiewi square was pelted with eggs by unknown persons overnight, and the town's mayor has vowed to catch those responsible.

Eggs shells at the base of the statue of St Nicholas (Facebook/Dominic Grech)

In a Facebook post Mayor Dominic Grech said such scenes were not only sad and disappointing, but also reflected how backward society was. While the council was investing in cleanliness and the embellishment of the locality, others committed such shameful acts, he said.

"Those who committed this act will face justice," he promised.

This was the second case of vandalism at Siġġiewi within a few months.

In January a pick-up truck was recorded on CCTV being driven into stone planters in an apparent act of vandalism. The footage showed a silver pick-up truck stopping as it was driven by the planters, before its driver reversed, changed course and drove into the planters twice, smashing them as somebody on board laughed.

Following a public outcry those responsible eventually owned up and replaced the planters they destroyed.