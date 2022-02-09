British driver Lando Norris has extended his contract with McLaren until 2025, the Formula One team announced on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old was a test and reserve driver for the team in 2017 and 2018 before securing a full-time seat in 2019.

He finished 11th in the F1 standings in his debut season, ninth in 2020 with his first podium, and sixth last season with four podiums and his first pole position.

