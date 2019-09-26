The Lands Authority’s board of governors is expected to meet on Friday to delegate a number from the board to the chief executive, Opposition leader Adrian Delia said.

The chief executive, James Piscopo, is a former chief executive of the Labour Party.

Friday's meeting is being held on an order from Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius.

Times of Malta reported earlier in September that the government ordered the board of the Lands Authority, an autonomous body, to start concentrating on policy and delegate most of its executive powers to the CEO.

Dr Delia on Thursday appealed to the governors not to be partisan and to consider the country’s interests in their decision. The Lands Authority was set up to stop the scandals which had taken place in the previous legislature within the Land Department, including those relating to the Cafe Premier, Australia Hall and Mint Street.

The Opposition would be protecting and defending every governor who stood up to defend the national interest so that decisions in the Lands Authority would not be taken by one person alone in a partisan manner.