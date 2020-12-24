Lands Authority chief executive James Piscopo is to step down, following reports that he is the subject of an active criminal investigation into bribery and corruption.

Government sources said Piscopo's contract at the authority, which ends this year, would not be renewed. Sources said the government was likely to officially announce Piscopo's departure in a statement later on Wednesday.

Piscopo's decision to call it a day comes just weeks after Times of Malta reported that the police were investigating a claim made by former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri that Piscopo had squirrelled away upwards of €600,000 at the Jersey-based Fairbairn Private Bank.

The two men, who were once close, are believed to have fallen out some years ago after Schembri sensed that Piscopo was manoeuvring to replace him as Joseph Muscat's chief of staff.

Schembri used Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to try to get the claim about Piscopo's offshore account published in around January 2019, giving Fenech a handwritten note purportedly written by Piscopo which the tycoon-turned-murder-suspect was to pass on to contacts in the media.

Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and James Piscopo. Schembri is alleged to have tried to get Piscopo's alleged offshore dealings exposed in public.

The note is believed to detail movements in the Jersey-based offshore account between 2015 and 2016, with the allegation being that Piscopo had received kickbacks from a major infrastructure project at the time he headed Transport Malta.

Investigators from the police Financial Crimes Investigation Department have reached out to foreign partners to try to establish if the transactions in question took place, and if Piscopo was a beneficiary of the funds.

Piscopo served as the Labour Party’s CEO in the run-up to its 2013 electoral victory and was a key member of Joseph Muscat’s inner circle. He was appointed executive chairman of Transport Malta following Labour’s rise to power and oversaw major infrastructural projects such as the rebuilding of the Coast Road and Kappara Junction project.

He led the transport regulator until June 2018, when he moved to the Lands Authority.

Apart from his job there as CEO, Piscopo also chairs the state's utility billing company, ARMS Ltd and sits on the boards of Enemalta and Projects Malta.