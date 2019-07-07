The Lands Authority is analysing the availability of land that could potentially be used by Malta’s only horse rescue NGO, which is facing potential eviction from the Salini stables they are renting out.

“The Lands Authority understands the important work that RMJ’s Horse Rescue is conducting in order to safeguard the welfare of horses.

“The said NGO is unfortunately not a legal tenant at the Salini government land, which is why the Lands Authority is analysing availability of potential sites for the NGO to use in its operation,” a spokesman for the authority told Times of Malta.

Tension at the Salini stables has been building since June when Times of Malta reported that RMJ’s Horse Rescue has to stop taking in horses after the landlord increased their €2,200 monthly fee by €700.

The Lands Authority said it is investigating claims that the farmer, who is occupying the government land in Salini to run a chicken farm, is illegally subleasing it to the horse rescue NGO.

“The Lands Authority is actively investigating this very sensitive case and has communicated legally with the recognised tenants on the potential illegalities on site.

“The LA will pursue with any action deemed fit and in accordance with law,” the spokesman said.

The NGO now faces possible eviction from the stables, which would leave the 35 horses it keeps without a home.

The situation escalated on Sunday evening when volunteer Emma Ciangura was allegedly assaulted by the landlord’s partner. She filed a police report and the police confirmed they are investigating.

The landlord has declined to comment.

RMJ’s Horse Rescue president Corinne Farrugia has been calling for a long-term solution.

She is hoping government land and stables in Siġġiewi, once occupied by a now-closed horse sanctuary, will be given to RMJ as Malta’s only horse rescue NGO.

But, so far, this offer has not been made.