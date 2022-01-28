Environment and Resources Authority CEO Michelle Piccinino has been appointed CEO of the Lands Registry Agency.

She will be replacing Charles Attard.

Piccinino is an architect and civil engineer who has held several senior positions in the public sector.

On Friday Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat thanked Attard for his dedicated service and welcomed Piccinino into her new role.

In a separate statement, the ERA board thanked Piccinino for her work during her tenure which saw the authority streamlining its procedures and investing in digital.

The ERA board nominated Kevin Mercieca as acting CEO until an official public call for the appointment of the agency's new CEO gets underway.