The health authorities can now give language schools permission to reopen if the exemption from the closure rules is "deemed necessary or essential" by the Superintendent of Public Health.

The update came in a new legal notice published on Monday, outlining changes to rules that came into force on July 14.

The government had ordered the closure of language schools after hundreds of unvaccinated teenagers in Malta to study English tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, a portion of them, including those infected with the virus, have been repatriated.

The closure had not gone down well the schools, which had said the decision to force them to shut their doors was “unwarranted” and “disproportionate”. They had also said it was taken without consultation with stakeholders.

Details on the new measures are scant, with the legal notice simply stating: "Provided that the Superintendent of Public Health may, through the issuance of standards, provide for exemptions from the provisions of this order wherever such exemptions are deemed necessary or essential."

Times of Malta has reached out to the health authorities for an explanation about what the new rules will mean for the sector.

Meanwhile, sources in the sector confirmed that while lessons were being held online, groups of students were still being taken on excursions around the island later in the afternoon when class is over.

Groups of students, the sources said, were being still regularly taken out to tourism hotspots like Mdina and Valletta.

Questions to the health ministry on whether schools are allowed to organise tours around the island have remained unanswered despite reminders.

Students in Malta to study English have been making headlines recently after around a quarter of COVID-19 active cases last week were traced back to young people attending language schools.

Amid criticism of the decision to allow unvaccinated students to travel to Malta, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has said it was “in the country’s interest” to push the industry – an important part of the tourism economy – back onto its feet with the help of incentives.

The legal notice published on Monday can be accessed here.