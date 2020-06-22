The federation of English language schools (FELTOM) said on Monday that while it welcomed an announcement last week by Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo that the Hungarian government is planning to send 8,000 students to Malta to learn English, it had not been informed about them.

The federation asked whether the students are linked to the Tempus Project, launched by the Hungarian government towards the end of last year. The project was open to all countries that taught English, including Malta. Schools had to apply through a tender process to stand the chance of being chosen to form part of this project.

A number of local English language teaching schools were chosen, and students were meant to come to Malta this year. Due to COVID-19 the project was postponed and should materialize in the summer of 2021.

