Feltom, the federation of language schools, has welcomed an announcement by the Minister of Tourism of further support for the industry in the form of vouchers to incentivise foreign learners to choose Malta. It said it views this initiative as a tangible show of support for this struggling sector.

"Feltom is satisfied that its call for action was heard and looks forward to continue working closely with the government and the Malta Tourism Authority to promote this industry and oversee a return to normal operations," it said in a statement.

Last month, the federation said language schools received 10,711 bookings for the second and third quarter of this year, but, it said, these numbers will be lost and the language sector doomed if it remains shut because of extended COVID-19 measures. The government subsequently included the schools in its post-COVID-19 reopening plan.

On May 3 the federation confirmed that five language schools had decided to close their doors for good after the virus pandemic shutdown proved to be too much of a burden.