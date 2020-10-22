The Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations of Malta (FELTOM) has welcomed the Budget 2021, describing its measures as a step in the right direction that will help operators in this fragile sector alleviate the difficult scenario of the past and coming months.

"The extension of the wage supplement to March 2021 ...will ensure minimal staff loss , whereas the tax deferral, also up till March of next year, should help our member organisations retain a stronger cash flow," the federation said.

FELTOM also welcomed the announcement of an incentives package to continue to promote Malta as a tourism destination.

"As FELTOM, we look forward to working more closely with government in its quest to continue promoting Malta as an ideal destination to learn English in various European and non-EU countries," the federation said.

"The government’s efforts to promote Malta as an ideal destination throughout the shoulder months, coincides perfectly with the recent pre-Covid trend for English Language learners to visit Malta for longer stays to learn English, namely during the first, second and fourth quarters of the year. This opportunity could be exploited further through shared knowledge, expertise and our common aspirations."