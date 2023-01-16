Barcelona president Joan Laporta backed coach Xavi Hernandez after he led the team to victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

The Catalans won 3-1 in Riyadh to win the first trophy since Xavi arrived in November 2021.

Xavi brought in Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde among other expensive summer signings, with Barcelona selling off a chunk of future television rights to allow for the deals, despite their heavy debts.

After Barcelona were eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League in October the coach received criticism and Xavi admitted he needed to win trophies this season or face the sack.

"It's an extraordinary generation of players, and led by a marvellous coach," Laporta told Movistar.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt