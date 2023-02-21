Barcelona president Joan Laporta hit back at La Liga chief Javier Tebas on Tuesday amid the controversy over his club’s payments to a refereeing executive.

Tebas claimed Monday Laporta should resign if he could not explain Barcelona’s reported seven million euros ($7.46 million) in outgoings between 2001 and 2018 to a company belonging to former refereeing technical committee (CTA) vice-president Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

Barcelona initially said Negreira was being paid for reports and advice on referees, which are now compiled internally.

Laporta confirmed that before criticising Tebas.

