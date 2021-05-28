Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Friday he is “moderately optimistic” Lionel Messi will stay but would not guarantee the future of Ronald Koeman, with further talks planned between club and coach next week.

Laporta also remained defiant over Barca’s continuing membership of the European Super League, insisting they will not apologise and will take UEFA to court if fines are imposed on the three remaining clubs.

Messi’s contract expires this summer, allowing the Argentinian to leave for free. Laporta admitted Barca’s offer will be curbed by the club’s financial problems but insisted talks are “going well”.

“We can make an offer within our means,” said Laporta in his first press conference since being voted in as president in March.

